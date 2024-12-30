Check out what Kolkata eateries are serving up this New Year

As the world gets ready to welcome the New Year, Kolkata — based eateries and cloud kitchens get ready to whip up special menus and enviable desserts. Here’s a look at what to expect if you prefer to party outside or opt for a quiet in-house get-together.
If you love staying home and spending the festive season with friends and family without the hassle of cooking, check out Paprika Gourmet’s specially curated winter menu. It includes heartwarming cheese fondue, a classic reinvention with tomato soup, khao suey and a variety of desserts like, strawberry cloud petit gâteau.
Available until January 31.
INR 300 onwards.
To order, call +919007022678/79/80.
Escape the chaotic city life during this festive season and enjoy a sumptuous meal at the Social Kitchen, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. All decked up to usher in another fruitful year, the chefs have curated a gala buffet meal. From slow roasted turkey and lamb goulash to fish terrine and uramaki, you would be spoilt for choices with their plethora of food. Further, do not miss out on desserts like Red Velvet Santa Slice, fruit pavlova or baked chocolate rosogolla.
INR 1,624 onwards.
On December 31.
Spend New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2025 at YAYAvar, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata which is all set to welcome you with its unparalleled culinary excellence through its dinner buffet. The expert chefs have crafted a menu which boasts items like tuscany tomato and bell pepper soup, paya sorba, paneer sirkha pyaz lababder, mutton rogan josh and more. Of course, how can a New Year kick off without desserts? Classic opera, tiramisu and many more delicacies have been arranged to satiate your sweet cravings.
Meal for one: INR 1,499++.
Available on December 31 and January 1.
Calamari fritti, Hamburger di montone, arrosto turkey, chocolate di avocado mousse and more await you at Serafina. This fine Italian diner is all set to whip up some unforgettable delicacies this New Year. So, if you are pasta, pizza and all things Italian fan, then get ready to mamma mia your way to this diner.
Meal for two (approx.) INR 1,800++.
Indulge in kebabs and global cuisine when you step inside the Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residencies. Head to the experiential diner Ministry of Kebabs (MOK) and relish hand-crafted kebabs made in front of you, along with live music and accompanying spirits. If you prefer a variety in cuisine then check out The Square, which serves seasonal roasts to warm desserts that would leave you wanting for more.
From INR 1,999.
Available on December 31 and January 1.
Get ready to treat your taste buds with a lavish fiesta at The Place 1860 by Namring. From traditional Oven roasted butterball turkey served with chicken roulade to braised red cabbage, these and more await you while you usher in the new year. Also, do not forget to pair it with tea like jasmine ring jade or Oolong orange, apart from the classic Darjeeling first and second flush. For those with a sweet tooth, desserts like plum pudding with brandy sauce are always available to bring in festive cheer.
Meal for two (approx.): INR 1,400++.
Available until January 5.
Nestled in the by-lanes of South Kolkata, the restaurant Chapter 2 is full of old-world charm with live music and flavourful dishes, never failing to surprise and win over the hearts of its patrons. Like every year, the celebration of the winter season has descended upon it as they host the Festive Feast menu. Recommended dishes include Roast lamb shank in red wine sauce, baked whole beckti, Roasted duck in hoisin or orange sauce, Bavarian meatloaf with pepper sauce and the star of the season orange roast turkey.
Meal for two (approx.): Rs 1,200++.
Available until January 15.