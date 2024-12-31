Pop the bubbly and welcome 2025 at these Kolkata hotels

Bring in the New Year on December 31 with a lavish buffet spread and entertainment at Grand Market Pavilion. The buffet at Grand Market Pavilion is a sensory journey filled with the sensibilities of a marketplace - freshness, familiarity and discovery featuring an extensive spread of Indian, innovative and international delicacies prepared at live stations. Enjoy a magnificent New Year’s Eve dinner with delicacies such as Peri-Peri Butterfly Prawn, Cajun-rubbed Chicken Escallope, Pizza Pocket and Kolkata fish finger on December 31.

Breath-taking in its visuals, taste and texture, each dish at Avartana pushes the boundaries of haute cuisine with contemporary expressions of Southern classics. The luxurious restaurant Royal Vega, ITC Royal Bengal presents a delightful offering of delectable vegetarian food "Nav Varsha Khasa" from the magnificent royal kitchens of India on New Year's Eve. To elevate your New Year celebration, immerse yourself in a grand a la carte menu at Dum Pukht, ITC Sonar on December 31.

The gastronomic celebration of New Year's Eve continues in the signature restaurants at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, Kolkata. The award-winning Italian restaurant, Ottimo Cucina Italiana which captures the organic, vibrant spirit and cuisine of Italy is offering delicacies like Quinoa salad, Tagiolini with Black Truffle, White Asparagus, Spring Chicken Fagottini, Seafood Risotto, Slow Cooked Lamb Shank. Pan Asian, ITC Sonar offers subtle flavours and a delectable New Year’s Eve dinner. Welcome New Year with a special lunch at Pan Asian, ITC Sonar, paired with premium beverage package. Savour live grills and special brunch at the pool side with a New Year’s Eve dinner, followed by special brunch on January 1, 2025 along with premium beverage.