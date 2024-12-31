Pop the bubbly and welcome 2025 at these Kolkata hotels

Reminisce warmly with your loved ones about the year gone by, enjoy spirited conversations over premium beverages, get a rejuvenating spa treatment all and more while you stay in a luxuriously appointed room. Also awaiting you is a regal feast on the New Year's eve in an atmosphere of fun and frolic and a delectable brunch on the first day of the new year in a relaxed ambience.
Standing out among cities, Kolkata with its bright lights, sparkling decorations, carols ringing out and the aroma of good food, celebrates the season. ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, Kolkata raise a toast to the days of good cheer with a host of luxurious offerings covering their signature restaurants, their lavish brunches, live music and festive gifting. Celebrate New Year's Eve with 'Humsufi', a captivating fusion Sufi band that will bring in their soulful music at Front Lawns of ITC Royal Bengal from 7 pm onwards.
Bring in the New Year on December 31 with a lavish buffet spread and entertainment at Grand Market Pavilion. The buffet at Grand Market Pavilion is a sensory journey filled with the sensibilities of a marketplace - freshness, familiarity and discovery featuring an extensive spread of Indian, innovative and international delicacies prepared at live stations. Enjoy a magnificent New Year’s Eve dinner with delicacies such as Peri-Peri Butterfly Prawn, Cajun-rubbed Chicken Escallope, Pizza Pocket and Kolkata fish finger on December 31.
Breath-taking in its visuals, taste and texture, each dish at Avartana pushes the boundaries of haute cuisine with contemporary expressions of Southern classics. The luxurious restaurant Royal Vega, ITC Royal Bengal presents a delightful offering of delectable vegetarian food "Nav Varsha Khasa" from the magnificent royal kitchens of India on New Year's Eve. To elevate your New Year celebration, immerse yourself in a grand a la carte menu at Dum Pukht, ITC Sonar on December 31.
The gastronomic celebration of New Year's Eve continues in the signature restaurants at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, Kolkata. The award-winning Italian restaurant, Ottimo Cucina Italiana which captures the organic, vibrant spirit and cuisine of Italy is offering delicacies like Quinoa salad, Tagiolini with Black Truffle, White Asparagus, Spring Chicken Fagottini, Seafood Risotto, Slow Cooked Lamb Shank. Pan Asian, ITC Sonar offers subtle flavours and a delectable New Year’s Eve dinner. Welcome New Year with a special lunch at Pan Asian, ITC Sonar, paired with premium beverage package. Savour live grills and special brunch at the pool side with a New Year’s Eve dinner, followed by special brunch on January 1, 2025 along with premium beverage.
If delectable meals, premium beverages and the views of the city's skyline with foot tapping music by a DJ are your must-haves for an enchanting night out, ITC Royal Bengal's elegant rooftop bar Skypoint and Highland Nectar are the places to be. Skypoint is offering an unparalleled experience with live entertainment paired with their delectable menu of food and beverages, while Highland Nectar offers a la carte menu of matchless selection of fine beverages and unique concoctions on December 31.
Price INR 2,499 onwards.