Motor Works and Brewing Company launches grazing table menu

With grazing tables becoming star performers of house parties, and people looking for interesting ways to whip up grazing boards and tables, Salt Lake’s Motor Works and Brewing Company introduced a first-of-its-kind Grazing Tables concept at a brewery to chill, enjoy and pair small bites with a pint of their inhouse brewed beers.
In this platter, one will have a selection of four dips, two grazing salads, four vegetarian or non-vegetarian snacks, pickles, sauces and slaw with crusty beer bread and toasted pitas. For the dips, we chose jars of Paprika hummus, Pomegranate baba ganoush, Cacik-black pepper, garlic and dill yoghurt and Muhammara, boasting roasted red pepper, sundried tomato and walnuts. Our favourite was the flavourful baba ganoush and the spicy and smoky Muhammara. Spread on a slice of crusty beer bread or toasted pita crisps, they lead to a blast of flavours in our mouth. We sipped on the homebrewed Watermelon beer (which was the star of the show), with chilli garlic peanuts, crumb-fried onion rings and a timeless favourite, French fries. We also nibbled on Mukhalil (picked Arabic veggies) Tabbouleh, Desi Chakhna Salad and Homemade Salsa Piccante.
The non-vegetarian starter platter comprised Murgh ka Soola, Chilli Lime Fish, Bukhni Kebab and Smoked chicken with beer-glazed onions. The chilli lime fish had melt-in-the-mouth chunks of fish tossed in a tangy lime sauce with a hint of chilli with a hint of freshness from the lemon leaves. The Murgh ka Soola tasted spicy and decent, but the Bukhni Kebab was a flavour bomb! Similar to a seekh kebab, the kebabs were moist, juicy and melted in our mouths. But our favourite was the Smoked Chicken with beer-glazed onions. The tangy, sweet and spicy chicken wing preparation was slightly crispy outside and juicy inside. If you are still not full, you can upgrade the table to a premium BBQ selection and they will add four of their ‘house specials’, or you choose your favourite burger to make it a complete meal! We were just rightly full after one serving of the grazing platter and a pint of watermelon beer and called it a day.
Meal for one: Rs 799+