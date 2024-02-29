Motor Works and Brewing Company launches grazing table menu

The non-vegetarian starter platter comprised Murgh ka Soola, Chilli Lime Fish, Bukhni Kebab and Smoked chicken with beer-glazed onions. The chilli lime fish had melt-in-the-mouth chunks of fish tossed in a tangy lime sauce with a hint of chilli with a hint of freshness from the lemon leaves. The Murgh ka Soola tasted spicy and decent, but the Bukhni Kebab was a flavour bomb! Similar to a seekh kebab, the kebabs were moist, juicy and melted in our mouths. But our favourite was the Smoked Chicken with beer-glazed onions. The tangy, sweet and spicy chicken wing preparation was slightly crispy outside and juicy inside. If you are still not full, you can upgrade the table to a premium BBQ selection and they will add four of their ‘house specials’, or you choose your favourite burger to make it a complete meal! We were just rightly full after one serving of the grazing platter and a pint of watermelon beer and called it a day.

Meal for one: Rs 799+