This newly opened minimalistic South Kolkata cafe is sure to lift your mood

Amid many Instagrammable cafés popping up across the city, this recently opened minimalist café in the bylanes of Golpark had our hearts on our very first visit.
Founded by the mother-son duo Sudakshina Mukherjee and Aditya Banerjee, Cafe Sunshine is a perfect place for a coffee date, a quick lunch, meeting up with friends, or just a leisurely break. The menu comprises a few classic Kolkata bites, apart from some fancy Gen Z quick bites rustled up by Aditya. There are also a few age-old recipes curated by Sudakshina, derived from her grandmother.
After settling down with our chilled orange blossom mocktail, we nibbled on some steamed Bandel cheese momo. The huge momos, stuffed with a generous amount of smoky Bandel cheese, tasted unique when paired with a spicy momo chutney. Next, we tried the equally large stuffed chicken tangri kebab with a generous stuffing of spicy chicken keema. The chicken drumstick was slit on a side only to be stuffed with spice-laden keema, marinated, and tandoor-grilled till perfect. We dunked it in the accompanying flavoursome green chutney and had it with some freshly chopped salad.
We chose to try the Mutton keema chops next, a childhood comfort food for Sudakshina, that her grandmother used to make. The mutton ball wrapped around a layer of creamy mashed potato, and then crumb-coated and golden-fried till crispy, reminded us of the classic Kolkata delicacy. We ended our meal with a bowl of creamy strawberry mousse that took us on a nostalgic trip to the summer afternoons of the ’90s when the only way to feel good was to slurp semi-melted.
Price for two: INR 600 onwards
Pictures by Anindya Saha