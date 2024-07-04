This newly opened minimalistic South Kolkata cafe is sure to lift your mood

We chose to try the Mutton keema chops next, a childhood comfort food for Sudakshina, that her grandmother used to make. The mutton ball wrapped around a layer of creamy mashed potato, and then crumb-coated and golden-fried till crispy, reminded us of the classic Kolkata delicacy. We ended our meal with a bowl of creamy strawberry mousse that took us on a nostalgic trip to the summer afternoons of the ’90s when the only way to feel good was to slurp semi-melted.

Price for two: INR 600 onwards

Pictures by Anindya Saha