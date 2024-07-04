This unique Kolkata restaurant nestled inside a rail museum, is a must-visit

Ever wondered how it would feel to get up on a luxe train within the city and enjoy a wholesome, delicious meal, overlooking rail bogies and tracks? We have a place in mind, only that the train would be stationary! We are talking about a hidden gem in our city — the Imperial Kitchen, housed inside the Howrah Rail Museum, only a few minutes away from Howrah railway station. One can easily plan a day out with friends and family, and if there are kids, it will surely surprise them. A look around the museum, a stroll along the railway tracks, spending some time on the lush lawns, a quick ride on the toy train, and a hearty meal, will make your day worthwhile.