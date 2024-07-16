Indulge in authentic Thai flavours at this Kolkata fine diner

We started off our lunch with Lath Gai, a spicy minced chicken salad which was definitely novel for our taste buds. The onion added the crunch and sweetness to complement the tenderness of the chicken.

Next was the Thai style spring roll- prawn also known as Poh Pia Goong Hom (Firecracker Shrimp). Fresh prawns wrapped in golden brown, crispy wrap, were delectable and a must try.