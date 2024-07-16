Indulge in authentic Thai flavours at this Kolkata fine diner

Calcutta

Experience Thailand's spicy, sour, sweet, and salty flavours at the Thai Pavilion at Wykiki, Taj City Centre Newtown. Chef Dharmesh Rathod from President Mumbai – IHCL SeleQtions, has crafted a menu featuring authentic Thai dishes. Don't pass up this opportunity to enjoy a Thai culinary adventure in Kolkata. Wykiki was Indulge's stop for a delicious lunch.

We started off our lunch with Lath Gai, a spicy minced chicken salad which was definitely novel for our taste buds. The onion added the crunch and sweetness to complement the tenderness of the chicken. 

Next was the Thai style spring roll- prawn also known as Poh Pia Goong Hom (Firecracker Shrimp). Fresh prawns wrapped in golden brown, crispy wrap, were delectable and a must try. 

Tom Yum Goong was the star of the show, a spicy flavoured soup with lemongrass and bird eye chilli. It was the refreshing lemongrass and the hot bird eye chilli combination that stole our hearts and conquered our taste buds! 

We moved on to Thai Green Curry and Jasmine rice, Stir Fried Prawns in Garlic and Pepper (Goong Tod Kratiem, Prik Thai) and Pad Thai noodles. It was wholesome, comforting and packed with understated flavour. 

The lunch ended on a sweet note, with Tub Tim Grob, a dessert made with diced water chestnut with coconut cream served in a shot glass. 

What: Thai Pavilion

Where: Wykiki, Taj City Centre Newtown

When: Until July 20

