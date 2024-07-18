Get a taste of the ‘Culinary Thai Odyssey’ at this Kolkata restaurant

Get ready to get a taste of the Culinary Thai Odyssey, a three-day celebration of the authentic Thai cuisine at Vintage Asia, JW Marriott Kolkata.

The event promises an immersive experience that will transport guests to the vibrant culinary landscapes of Thailand.

The Culinary Thai Odyssey will feature a crafted selection of traditional and contemporary dishes, each designed to showcase the rich heritage and diverse ingredients characteristic of Thai cooking.

Chef Wong infuses traditional flavours with modern twists, creating unforgettable dining experiences for food connoisseurs. This menu, under Chef Wong’s expertise, promises to deliver a unique fusion of authentic Thai flavours with contemporary culinary artistry and will see dishes like Thai Red Curry Roast Duck — tender roast duck immersed in a luscious red curry sauce, enriched with aromatic Thai spices and herbs; Thai Green Mango Salad — a perfect starter, this salad features crisp green mangoes tossed with fresh herbs, chillies and a tangy lime dressing; Gai Sai Takrai — a highlight of the event, this dish showcases chicken marinated with fragrant lemongrass and Thai spices, grilled to perfection; and ending the meal on a sweet note — the iconic Thai Mango Sticky Rice.

Not just the food, Vintage Asia will be adorned with thematic décor, enhancing the dining experience with visual and sensory delights. The restaurant’s expert chefs will provide insights into the preparation and history of each dish, offering a deeper appreciation of Thai culinary artistry.

Where: Vintage Asia, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: July 19 to 21, 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm | 7.30 pm – 11.30 pm