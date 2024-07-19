This one year old Kolkata lounge has a new menu

If having a good time is a weekend affair for you, then The Empty Head in Sector V is a great option for you. The place’s great food and fancy cocktails draws the IT crowd at any time of the week. We visited to check their latest menu.
The lounge bar completed a year, a few months back and has redesigned its menu, which now comprises a host of continental dishes, nibbles and quirky, fusion cocktails.
We began our gustatory trail with a host of refreshing mocktails and cocktails. Each tasted different from the another, paired with Golden fried prawns, dunked into a shot glass full of Thai sweet chilli sauce. Moroccan cigar rolls reached our table next. A creamy stuffing of mashed potatoes and mozzarella, wrapped tight in spring roll sheets and deep fried, was a savoury contrast to the sweet, fruity beverages.
We took a bite of the loaded Bharwan tangdi kebab, which had a spiced chicken keema stuffing inside. Our interest shifted to the tandoori whole bhetki, par grilled, only to be fully grilled right in front of our eyes. With a dash of lemon, the fish had a melt-in-mouth texture and had our hearts and our taste buds too.
We were asked to choose a continental main course and biryani, but we failed. Instead, we decided to grab a bite from both of them. The biryani was light and flavourful, with no overpowering essence, and we liked how fresh it tasted. We ended our meal with a whole grilled chicken platter, and a Baileys espresso martini and called it a day.
Price for two: INR 1,500 onwards
Pictures by Anindya Saha