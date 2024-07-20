This diner in Kolkata is back with its seafood festival

From the depths of the ocean Chowman brings to you its latest edition of the Oriental Seafood Festival. The 13th edition showcases a range of seafood items through its 22 specially curated dishes. This culinary journey makes you taste exotic flavours of octopus, lobsters, crabs and more.
The menu includes soups like Lemon coriander seafood soup to starts like Honey walnut shrimp or Seafood foo young. The Main Course ranges from the wholesome butter garlic seafood noodles to Port Klang tiger prawn.
The Festival is on at all Chowman outlets in Kolkata, Bangalore, Delhi and Hyderabad.
Price for two (approx.): INR 1200+