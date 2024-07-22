Korean cuisine takes centre stage in this Kolkata restaurant

SOCIAL is hosting Kore-yeah, an immersive Korean festival till July 31. Recently, Indulge visited the Park Street Social to sample the offerings, curated by Chef Yen Valavalkar and Chef Soonye Choi, alongside Chef Shamsul Wahid. Here’s a rundown of the delectable dishes and drinks we tried:
We began with the Crispy Tofu Salad, which was a delightful surprise. The tofu, encrusted with black sesame, was perfectly crispy contrasting wonderfully with the fresh greens. The flavourful dressing complemented the tofu without overpowering its delicate taste. Next, we tried the Korean fried chicken, which was incredibly tender with a crispy exterior, coated in just the right amount of sticky sweetness. A must-try for fried chicken lovers seeking a twist. The Prawn Menbosha followed, featuring crispy toast bites topped with bits of prawns and a jacket of eggs, that were crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
For ramen enthusiasts, the Stir fry ramen vegetarian was a standout. This stir-fried delight featured Maggi Korean noodles and spicy gochugaru. The noodles were cooked to perfection, with the right amount of heat without being overwhelming. Perfect for the monsoon season, the Buddae Jiggae, or Korean Army Stew, was packed with flavours, making it hearty and satisfying. Warm and tasty, it was just what you need on a rainy day.
To accompany the meal, we tried Somaek, a classic Korean mix of soju and beer that was refreshing and paired well with the spicier dishes. It's fun to find out how the soju balances the crispy notes of beet and make it oh, so smooth! We finished our meal with a sweet Hallyu Litchi Boba mocktail that offered a balanced combination of blue pea tea and litchi juice, with popping boba adding a fun surprise with every sip.
What: Kore-yeah
Where: Social, Park Street
When: Until July 31
Price for two: INR 1,200 onwards