Korean cuisine takes centre stage in this Kolkata restaurant

We began with the Crispy Tofu Salad, which was a delightful surprise. The tofu, encrusted with black sesame, was perfectly crispy contrasting wonderfully with the fresh greens. The flavourful dressing complemented the tofu without overpowering its delicate taste. Next, we tried the Korean fried chicken, which was incredibly tender with a crispy exterior, coated in just the right amount of sticky sweetness. A must-try for fried chicken lovers seeking a twist. The Prawn Menbosha followed, featuring crispy toast bites topped with bits of prawns and a jacket of eggs, that were crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.