Get a taste of the season's first hilsa at 'Ilish Utsav' in Kolkata

Along with the classic ilish dishes — and some made on request — the menu also boasted of regional Indian delicacies, dishes from other parts of the world, live food counters and a huge dessert counter. Ranjay Kumar Tiwari, chef de cuisine at the hotel, shared, "For the ilish menu, we have ilish bhaja, ilish bhapa, shorshe ilish, ilish er alu begun er jhol, ilish polau and so on. If guests are looking for some specific recipes, even that can be made on demand."

Junior sous chef Dibyaroop Basu added to it, saying that they have tried to keep the classic recipes, or grandmothers' recipes as we know them, on the menu. He also shared with us how the ilish fest is sustainable with zero wastage of fish meat.