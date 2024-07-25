Embark on a culinary ‘Spice Symphony’ at this Kolkata hotel

Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is hosting a special culinary 'Spice Symphony' dinner, at their diner- Ministry of Kebabs. This exclusive dining experience will take place till July 27 at Ministry of Kebabs for dinner and on 28 July at The Square for Brunch.

Experience the culinary prowess of Chef Shaik Madina Valli, from Novotel Vishakhapatnam Varun Beach and Chef Sirajul Rahaman as they collaborate to present a gastronomic journey through Andhra Pradesh's rich culinary heritage. From traditional delicacies to innovative interpretations, every dish at 'Flavours from City of Destiny' reflects the essence of Andhra Pradesh's diverse flavours and cultural influences.

Patrons attending the Culinary Spice Symphony Dinner can expect a meticulously curated menu that showcases the best of Indian spices, from aromatic starters to delectable main courses and indulgent desserts. Each dish will be a testament to the chefs' expertise and their dedication to culinary excellence.

Furthermore, the chefs are also collaborating for an exclusive Culinary Symphony of Spices Brunch at The Square. For the brunch, the patrons will surely get a chance to embark on a culinary journey through traditional favourites from Andhra Pradesh, such as Nellore Chapala Pulusu, a tangy fish curry; Gongura Mamsam, featuring tender mutton with sorrel leaves; Natu Kodi Koora, a rustic chicken curry made with free-range chicken; Gutti Vankaya, brinjal stuffed with a spicy peanut-sesame paste; Raju Gari Royala Vepudu, a spicy prawn fry; and Ragi Sangatti, a dish made from finger millet flour, typically served with ghee to name some. Indulge in the rich culinary heritage of Andhra Pradesh fused with world cuisine offerings. From spicy delicacies to subtle flavours, every dish reflects the essence of Andhra cuisine, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds.

Where: Ministry of Kebabs & The Square, Novotel Kolkata- Hotel & Residences

When: Till July 27, 7.30-11 pm | July 28, 12.30-4 pm

Price for one: INR 1999 onwards