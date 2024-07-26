This newly opened Kolkata cafe has a frills-free menu and a fashion studio

For mains, there was penne in a creamy white sauce paired with a piece of cheesy garlic bread. The sauce was of perfect consistency and was not floury. A bite into the crunchy garlic, cheese toast, dipped into the white sauce tasted heavenly.

After a heavy meal, a dessert was a must for us, and we ended our gustatory trail with a yummy blueberry cheesecake.

Meal for two: INR 500 onwards

Pictures by Anindya Saha