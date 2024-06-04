Indulge in unlimited dim sum at this diner's Dim Sum Happy Hours

This June, culinary enthusiasts can embark on a flavourful journey as Pan Asian at ITC Sonar presents Dim Sum Happy Hours. Renowned for its authentic and diverse Pan Asian cuisine, the signature restaurant promises the ultimate dim sum indulgence that will transport your taste buds to the streets of Hong Kong.

This June, the restaurant is delighted to offer its patrons exclusive Dim Sum Happy Hours. Guests are encouraged to savour a delightful selection of chef-curated delicacies, crafted to ensure every bite is a memorable voyage of flavours.

The curated menu showcases a wide array of Dim Sums, each prepared with premium ingredients and traditional techniques. From delicate Shrimp dumplings and succulent Baos to innovative vegetarian options, there is something to delight every palate.

Specific highlights include Vegetable XoulLong bao, Shanghai-style vegetable dumplings, Crystal butterfly (translucent, tender dumplings stuffed with pok choy and golden garlic), Chicken XoulLong bao, Shanghai style chicken dumplings, and Prawn Hargao (succulent prawn dumplings with bamboo shoot and scallions). The artistry of the chefs ensures that each dim sum not only tastes divine but is also a feast for the eyes.