Jamai Shasthi 2024: 11 special meals in Kolkata to treat your sons-in-law

Paying homage to this culturally rich tradition, Hotel Holiday Inn has meticulously crafted two thalis that showcase the essence of Bengal and its culinary artistry, which not only delights the palate but also celebrates and honours the familial bonds that warm the spirit of Bengali culture.

The Jamai Sashthi Mahabhoj Thali will have Gandhoraj Doier Ghol, Kacha Aamer Sorbot, Potol Bhaja, Aloo Jhur Jhure Bhaja, Begun Sundori, Lal Saag, Macher Paturi, Posto Piyazer Bora, Macher Matha Diye Dal, Dal Raibahadur, Basanti Pulao, Sada Bhat, Loochi , Kadhai Sutir Kachuri, Chenar Mohima, Dhokar Dalna, Sorshe Posto Pabda Mach, Thakurbarir Kassa Mangsho, Dhonepata Kancha Lonka Murgi, Lal Misti Doi, Baked Rasogolla, Aam Sandesh. The Jamai Sashthi Bhoj Thali, on the other hand will boast of Gandhoraj Doier Ghol, Aloo Jhur Jhure Bhaja, Begun Sundori, Lal Saag, Macher Paturi, Posto Piyazer Bora, Dal Raibahadur, Basanti Pulao, Sada Bhat, Loochi, Kadhai Sutir Kachuri, Chenar Mohima, Dhokar Dalna, Sorshe Posto Pabda Mach, Thakurbarir Kassa Mangsho, Dhonepata Kancha lonka Murgi, Lal Misti Doi, and Aam Sandesh.

When: June 12 | 1-4 pm

Price for one: Rs 2,000 onwards