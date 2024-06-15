This luxury hotel in Kolkata kicks off a Northeast cuisine experience from today

Do you want to taste exotic North Eastern cuisines like Haah Pura, Amitar Khar, Machor Tenga, Mati Dal Puta, Shapale, Koat Pitha and more? Covering the cuisines of North Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim , Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya will be chef Prescilla Z. Chopra.
Flying in from Nagaland, chef has curated a traditional lunch and dinner meal experience for all Kolkatans available between June 15 and 23 at Kava, Fairfield by Marriott.
She relies on techniques like fermentation, air drying, salting, smoking, pickling etc. to make her food. As a tribal agri-preneur, her experiences coupled with her culinary advances have made it possible for her to bring to the table local produce, techniques and recipes which help in showcasing the preserving the cuisine of North East.
What: North Eastern Cuisine Experience
Where: Kava at Fairfield by Marriott
When: June 15 – 23, 2024
Time:12:30 PM - 03:30 PM and 07:30 PM - 11:00 PM