This luxury hotel in Kolkata kicks off a Northeast cuisine experience from today

Do you want to taste exotic North Eastern cuisines like Haah Pura, Amitar Khar, Machor Tenga, Mati Dal Puta, Shapale, Koat Pitha and more? Covering the cuisines of North Eastern states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim , Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya will be chef Prescilla Z. Chopra.

Flying in from Nagaland, chef has curated a traditional lunch and dinner meal experience for all Kolkatans available between June 15 and 23 at Kava, Fairfield by Marriott.