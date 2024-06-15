Treat your Dad to a lavish spread in Kolkata this Father's Day

Skip the cooking at home and let the expert chefs of the city conjure some magical meals for your father on this Father's Day (June 16) . Here's what the city chefs are up to this weekend.
This Father’s Day, honor the superhero of every household with a day, filled with unforgettable memories and indulgence at YAYAvar Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. The specially crafted menu includes Dilli Chur Chur Paratha, Chicken Pata-Pora, Mamsa Palav, Mathura ke Dubki Wali Aloo,Koli Style Pan Fried Pomfret and Saag Meat and more.
Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Timing: Lunch: 12:30-3:30 pm / Dinner: 7:00-11:30 pm
Reservations: +91 6292 307 592 | 033 3521 1242
Join in for a delightful brunch at The Square. Curated by chef Vikram Jaiswal you will have items like Murg Shami kebab, Pesto Arancini Balls, Dum ka Murg, Teriyaki Chicken, Canelloni Florentine and more on the table. Going a step further, you also have the Father-Child Cooking Workshop and a DIY Waffle Counter for the special day.
Where: Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residencies
From Bratwurst & Onion Gravy, Classic Chicken Pot Pie, Puerto Rican Plantain, Grilled Cauliflower Steaks, Classic Fish 'Coulibiac and more, check these out at the special Father’s Day brunch at JW Kitchen this weekend.
What: Father's Day Brunch: A Royal Feast
Where: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata
Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM
For reservations: +91 91474 25996 | +91 98210 47244 | +91 8822923123
Head over to the Lakeview Lounge at Taj Taal Kutir for a Father’s Day Hi-tea. Savour delicacies like Grandfather’s Ham Sandwich, Cornish Pastries, Country Fried Chicken, Scottish Prawn Cocktail, Empanadas, Chicken in Blanket, Meat Pie and much more.
Where: Taj Taal Kutir
Timing: 4 pm – 7 pm
Reservations: +91 33 2202 0960
Looking for a perfect place to spend quality time with your dad over food? Check out the perfect Brunch at Shamiana with the state of the art facilities, warm hospitality and a specially curated menu to fulfil your hunger pangs.
Where: Shamiana, Taj City Centre Newtown
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Reservations: +91 6292288563
Have a pizza loving dad? Take him to Fabbrica for the best experience this weekend. Up for grabs are classic Margherita, Pollo Piccante, Margherita Con Bufala, Speziata, Cipolla Funghi, Salame Di Napoli and more
Where: Fabbrica, City Centre 1
Timing: noon – 11:15 pm
Whether you are looking for dine-in or ordering -in, check out some of the veg and non-veg combo offers from the much-loved Chinese den in the city Chowman. Order from the in-house application and get a better deal.
Take your dad to a chill place with the beautiful Kolkata skyline. visit Cafe Offbeat Up There and check out delicious snackable items like Prawn Pepper Salt, Fish Florentine , Mushroom Cheese Balls, Mushroom Stroganoff, Paneer Shashlik with Butter Rice, Dragon Chicken, Chicken 65, Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken, Chicken Stroganoff, Green Chilli Fish and more.Pair them up with mocktails like Kiwi Skinny Mojito, Mango Magic, Black current Slush, Kala Khatta Mojito and Strawberry Fantasy.
Where: Café Offbeat Up There
Timing: 11 am – 11 pm