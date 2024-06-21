Here's what we tasted at this Bengali restaurant's new Hatibagan outlet

Popular Bengali Diner Kasturi recently opened their newest outlet in the bylanes of Hatibagan, and we went to check out the North Kolkata outlet.

Owned by Bishal Saha, the 15th outlet of Kasturi, specialising in Bangladeshi specialities, has typical Bengali motifs and caricatures, including kurta and sari-clad men and women, sasuri (mother-in-law) and jamai (son-in-law) celebrating Jamai Sashthi, yellow taxi, among others. The 3D pictures and floral-printed chair covers complement the ivory-white walls pretty well.

We started our meal with a comforting sona moong dal and paired it with postor bora and jhuri alu bhaja. Kasturi is known for their Kochupata diye chingri bhapa (Steamed prawns with colocasia leaves) and chicken sheel-e-bata (mashed chicken on stone muller). We obviously had to try them with a side of steamed rice. The pungent chingri bhapa, boasting of mustard-poppy paste, mustard oil, and chilli, not only had medium-sized prawns but also small-sized shrimps, so that in every bite you get to taste the fish. If you are a prawn lover, you can wipe off your plate with just this one dish, guaranteed! We also loved the chicken sheel-e-bata in which the chicken is ground into a smooth paste before getting thoroughly cooked with basic spices. This too tastes amazing with rice, and don’t forget to add some gondhoraj lime before having it.

Another dish that had our hearts was the Kachki Maacher Chorchori (a dry onion-based fry of Ganges river sprat). The fish is fried well, only to be added later to a dry gravy of fried onions, tomatoes, chillis and coriander leaves, and fried till the gravy completely dries up. This had a unique taste and had the sweetness from the onions, spice from chillis, and crunch from the fried fish, and we topped it up with a dash of lime to add that zing.

For the mains, we savoured the lip-smacking Bhetki Paturi (mustard paste marinated beckti wrapped in banana leaves), and a creamy Daab chingri (served in a whole green coconut), to end our meal on a savoury, fulfilling note.

Meal for two: Rs 700+

Pictures: Anindya Saha