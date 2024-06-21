This Kolkata-based tea room and café has an all new address

If you are a tea connoisseur and love visiting aesthetic coffee and tea places, you might have stopped by Karma Kettle. The place now not only has a revamped tea room and café in Hindustan Park, but has also unveiled its partner brand, Talipot House, which is a mindful, eco-conscious home and lifestyle brand, inspired by coastal living.
Dhiraj Arora and Priti Sen’s ‘life-changing decision’ to move to Puducherry during the pandemic in search of conscious living, led to the birth of Talipot House — named after one of the tallest palm trees in Asia. “Through Talipot House, we bring a piece of Puducherry to Kolkata - a discerning market where consumers value the importance of handcrafted, sustainable products,” adds Dhiraj. Ranging from handmade soaps to jams, and tote bags to wooden vases and clay trays, incense sticks, miniature Thanjavur Dolls, and everything crafty and artistic you can think of, Talipot House has everything.
Coming to the menu at Karma Kettle X Talipot House, they have kept their flavours and charm intact, or rather made it better. Think of the Indo-French cafés dotting Puducherry, where we want to run away every now and then. Their new, upgraded menu draws inspiration from those renowned boulangeries and patisseries and gives us a refreshing break.
As we sipped on the Thai basil moksha and Hibiscus rosehip and watermelon boba drinks to quench our thirst, their Yum cha platter arrived at our table. The Thai basil moksha had our hearts from the very first sip. Black tea with basil, peppermint, lotus leaf, and a hint of vanilla, was a refreshing change from our good, ol’ coolers. We still remember how their chicken momos from the platter tasted. The freshness of the momos, thanks to lemongrass, is one of the best we have tried recently. The platter comes with an assortment of spring rolls or momos with baos and fries, paired with a pot of light and refreshing Asian tea, which is a great match for our humid weather. The SLT croissant sandwich, up next, had buttery, flaky croissants, stuffed with chicken salami, lettuce, tomato, and fries. It was light, and flavourful, yet it made us so full. And sipping on to the Kolkata special paan cha, was a sweet escapade.
For the mains, we settled on a Texan flatbread pizza that was overloaded with BBQ chicken, bell peppers, and red onion chunks, and Spaghetti pesto alla genovese, that had a robust, flavourful pesto sauce and cherry tomatoes playing peek-a-boo. We washed everything down with a sweet, Iced berry coffee with berry boba, and called it a day.
Meal for two: Rs 800+
Pictures by Anindya Saha