This Kolkata-based tea room and café has an all new address

As we sipped on the Thai basil moksha and Hibiscus rosehip and watermelon boba drinks to quench our thirst, their Yum cha platter arrived at our table. The Thai basil moksha had our hearts from the very first sip. Black tea with basil, peppermint, lotus leaf, and a hint of vanilla, was a refreshing change from our good, ol’ coolers. We still remember how their chicken momos from the platter tasted. The freshness of the momos, thanks to lemongrass, is one of the best we have tried recently. The platter comes with an assortment of spring rolls or momos with baos and fries, paired with a pot of light and refreshing Asian tea, which is a great match for our humid weather. The SLT croissant sandwich, up next, had buttery, flaky croissants, stuffed with chicken salami, lettuce, tomato, and fries. It was light, and flavourful, yet it made us so full. And sipping on to the Kolkata special paan cha, was a sweet escapade.