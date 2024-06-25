Savour mangolicious dishes at these Kolkata eateries

This is the season of the king of fruits, mango and restaurants and eateries leave no stone unturned to create something new every time. From savouries to desserts, beverages and more , they have it all. Here is what a few Kolkata restaurants are doing to celebrate the season of mangoes.
Paprika Gourmet has on their menu a sweet and savoury Mango Sushi Cake, layered with mango salsa, cream cheese, sushi sheet, garnished with chopped mango, togarashi, and crushed peanuts, Mango Mexican Bowl, Mango Cream Box boasting of a vanilla sponge layered with mango puree, and cream, garnished with mango and mint leaf, Mango Sticky Rice, the super trending Mango Tiramisu and Mango Cakesicles.
INR 500 onwards
Till July end
This year, Homely Zest has whipped up an elaborate mango menu. They have a range of refreshing salads like Mango Black Bean Salad, the punchy Tropical Mango Salad with Coconut Flakes, a cold and zingy Mango Noodle Salad with Spicy Sesame Citrus Dressing, a classic Thai Mango Salad and a Mango, Feta, and Rocket Leaves Salad. The dessert menu Mango Monte Carlo, a frozen dessert loved by all, with layers of ice cream, cake, and Alphonso mangoes, Mango Chenna Pak, and Mango Mousse.
INR 550 onwards
Till July end
Boutique dessert place Crumb & Co. has a few offerings and is sure to impress you. A velvety-smooth Mango Cheesecake, crowned with succulent alphonso mangoes, a Mango Roulade Cake with layers of mango compote and vanilla cremeux and a Mango and Chocolate Tart with a unique combination of tangy passion fruit, seasonal mangoes and luxurious chocolate, are on the menu.
INR 1,200 onwards
Till July end
Indulge in a variety of refreshing and delicious dishes crafted to celebrate the flavours of summer at the newly-opened Voila Bistro. Savour the tangy Mango Chimichurri Bruschetta, enjoy the unique Mango Sago Bites, and cleanse your palate with the Detox Mango Salad. For the main course, treat yourself to the Spicy Mango Chicken or Grilled Chicken Tender with Mango Salsa. Desserts include the creamy Mango Panna Cotta, the delectable Mango Tart, and the exquisite Litchi Rose Mousse. Each dish is a burst of tropical flavour, perfect for the summer season!
INR 800 onwards
Till July 10
The annual mango festival is back at Kebab-e-Que, the legendary restaurant and Deck 88, the cool hangout zone at The Astor Kolkata. Curated by executive chef Azad Arif, the festival is an ode to the summer months when mango becomes the go-to fruit for beating the scorching heat. To start with, get the hang of mango mania with Fresh Mango Boba Tea, Badami Mango and Sabja Lassi, Raw Mango Chuski, and Who Tweaked My Granny’s Aam Panna? Delight in Ripe Mango & Watermelon Salad, Jackfruit Poppers & Paka Aam-er Salsa, Green Mango Tandoori Prawn, and Wok Tossed Chicken. Savour Stir Fried Silken Tofu, Alphonso Zucchini Lasagne Rolls, Aam Gost, Pan Fried Fish and Raw Mango in Oyster Sauce and Coriander Marinated Grilled Chicken. Indulge in Mango Kulfi in Astor Way, Rose Tart, Fresh Cut Mango & Vanilla Ice Cream, and Kancha Aam-er Rasgulla for desserts.
INR 1,000 onwards
Till June 30
Start your feast with welcome drinks like Mango Lassi or Aam Pora Shorbot at A Feast of Mangoes and Litchis at The Conclave, and move on to indulge in unique starters like Mango and Litchi Bruschetta, Hariyali Mango Paneer Tikka, or Raw Mango Chicken Tikka.
For the main course, savour the Grilled Bhetki with Mango and Litchi Sauce, Kachha Aam Diya Murgir Jhol, Peri Peri Paneer with Mango and Litchi Sauce and the Mango Dum Biryani among various other options.
End your meal on a sweet note with Mango Rabdi with Litchi and Mango Rasmalai or try the layered Mango Montecarlo.
INR 1,599 onwards
Till June 30
7th Heaven is celebrating a mango fest with a wholesome dessert menu. Indulge in their Chocolate Mango Cake, which a perfect blend of rich, moist chocolate and sweet, tropical mango. Each bite is a heavenly mix of flavours that will leave you craving more. They also have on the menu creamy and luscious, eggless Fresh Mango Torte Cake, Mango No-Bake Cheesecake, Mango Tart, Mango Delight Milkshake, Mango Pastries and cupcakes.
INR 24 onwards
Till end of season