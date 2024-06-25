Savour mangolicious dishes at these Kolkata eateries

Start your feast with welcome drinks like Mango Lassi or Aam Pora Shorbot at A Feast of Mangoes and Litchis at The Conclave, and move on to indulge in unique starters like Mango and Litchi Bruschetta, Hariyali Mango Paneer Tikka, or Raw Mango Chicken Tikka.

For the main course, savour the Grilled Bhetki with Mango and Litchi Sauce, Kachha Aam Diya Murgir Jhol, Peri Peri Paneer with Mango and Litchi Sauce and the Mango Dum Biryani among various other options.

End your meal on a sweet note with Mango Rabdi with Litchi and Mango Rasmalai or try the layered Mango Montecarlo.

INR 1,599 onwards

Till June 30