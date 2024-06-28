Check out the new dining den in Kolkata with stunning views

Take a respite from your busy schedules and head over for an other-worldly break at Aerosky Bar & Kitchen. With stupendous views of the sunsets, Kolkata skyline and the airport runway, this newly opened city joint has quickly become a crowd favourite. We headed over to the den to check it out for ourselves.

On entering the rooftop space we were greeted by ZOZO’s stories, which form the theme of Aerosky. The indoor seating sections are decorated tastefully in pastel shades while the revolving bar is the major attraction. The outdoor seating area mesmerised us with its scenic view while the top deck was the best cosy corner we could think of to unwind after a hard day. Pro tip, spend some time on the deck to actually see planes landing and taking off.