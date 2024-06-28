Check out the new dining den in Kolkata with stunning views

Take a respite from your busy schedules and head over for an other-worldly break at Aerosky Bar & Kitchen. With stupendous views of the sunsets, Kolkata skyline and the airport runway, this newly opened city joint has quickly become a crowd favourite. We headed over to the den to check it out for ourselves.
On entering the rooftop space we were greeted by ZOZO’s stories, which form the theme of Aerosky. The indoor seating sections are decorated tastefully in pastel shades while the revolving bar is the major attraction. The outdoor seating area mesmerised us with its scenic view while the top deck was the best cosy corner we could think of to unwind after a hard day. Pro tip, spend some time on the deck to actually see planes landing and taking off.
After taking a quick tour of the space we settled down for lunch. Up first was Burnt Pineapple Mojito. This sweet and refreshing mocktail with pineapple and mint notes awakened our senses. We kicked off the meal with the crunchy Rosemary Prawn Pop-corn. While chicken pop-corn is indeed common, the prawn one was a delightful change. It was perfectly fried and the spice powder made it crispy and spicy on the outside while the insides were succulent. A dash of lime juice did wonders for the taste.
Up next was ZOZO, a mocktail with redbull and mint which accompanied the Achaari Lal Surkh Paneer Tikka. The paneer was incredibly moist and soft with a spicy after-taste that lingered long after the dish was devoured. The Chilli Egg 65 was influenced by South Indian flavours with curry leaves and whole mustard seeds.
For the mains, we were floored by the bites of Tandoori Chicken Curry Pizza. This unconventional square pizza had aptly cooked tandoori chicken pieces with a cheesy crust. Perfect for those who love to have cheese pizzas, this is a must-have shareable snack while at Aerosky.
To accompany the mains was the English Wing-lish cocktail with gin, gulkand, home-made rose petal jam, and a dash of lime. The sweet cocktail was the best of the lot we had tasted. It was light, had a citrusy twinge to it and ended on a floral high, suitable for the hot summers.
When in Bengal, no meal is complete without fish on the plate. The grilled fish with lemon butter sauce was the last dish of the day. The Basa fillet with the lemony and buttery sauce drizzled all over was the best meal of the course. The sauce extended its flavours to the fillet and hit the right taste notes.
We would recommend a trip to Aerosky with friends and family for unwinding, chilling, and reveling amidst tasty food and delicious drinks.
173/4/5 VIP Road Kaikhali
Noon – midnight
Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards