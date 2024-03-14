Have a hearty breakfast at Bakstage Gourmet to fuel your morning

For many of us, breakfast is the heaviest and most fulfilling meal of the day. We, too, love a full meal to kickstart the day. So, we went straight to Bakstage Gourmet to check out their new breakfast buffet.
This Sector V spot offers the spread between 7.30 am and 10.30 am in the morning. We started off the trail with smoking cups of tea and coffee.
Along with a variety of freshly baked bread, veggie and fruit juices, shakes, a range of egg delicacies, and puri sabzi, the hot and crispy dosas served with sambar and two types of chutneys set us munching way. The cheesy, fluffy omelette served with grilled tomato and potato wedges had our hearts, besides the protein-rich, home-made steamed chicken salami.
Up next, we spotted fresh salad ingredients comprising steamed veggies, fresh greens, three types of sprouts, and three dressings — enough variety for a satiating bowl of goodness. If you are an experimental foodie, add the freshly cut fruits to your salad bowl for that naturally citrusy and sweet punch. While enjoying the spread, we didn’t forget to dig into the softest pancakes and the crispiest waffles.
The two things that excited us the most were their cheese platter, and of course, the desserts. Slices of yellow cheddar, gouda, and emmental, paired with almonds, dried apricots, green and black olives and cherry tomatoes, made a really nice snack.
The dessert section needs a special mention. The freshly baked goodies included soft cinnamon buns, butter croissants, Danish pastries, flavourful vanilla and chocolate muffins, slices of toothsome marble cake, donuts, and strawberry yoghurt. Just like most other breakfast joints, they keep changing the baked products periodically. With so much variety on offer, the spread definitely gets a high recommendation.
Meal for one: Rs 900+