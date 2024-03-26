Coffee & more at Potboiler Salt Lake in Kolkata

How fancy does a coffee pop-up sound? A first-of-its-kind pop-up, Drip n’ Beats in the City of Joy, as hosted by Potboiler Salt Lake, featuring Desi Minimals and Turtle Therapy, was the ultimate coffee pop-up experience.
The event saw music curated by The Turtle Therapy, an all-new comfort minimal wear collection by Desi Minimals, and specially curated coffee beverages by co-owner Devansh Chhinkwani, and was a thorough hit among all attendees.
Co-owner Sonali Lakhotia said, “The vibe of a coffee shop is very different from a cafe, outside India. So, we wanted to bring that coffee shop culture to Kolkata, and this is just the first step. We want to keep such events happening. The idea is to collaborate with brands that we align with.
“We were at this coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand, where we witnessed something on similar lines. People don’t know but Bangkok has an amazing coffee culture. So, an artiste was coming in and playing a set every weekend, and we found it cool, hence we ideated something like this. So music sets need not be limited to lounges and pubs only, they can also be enjoyed at non-alcoholic places,” added Sonali.
Apart from the regular menu, the three special coffees that were curated especially for the event were ‘The Moustache’, a fruity-fizzy drink made with pineapple, espresso and tonic water, their take on a classic pina colada; ‘The Peachy Nest’, that had hints of sweetness lent by peach, cranberry and espresso and 'CCC'-an innovative mix of cherry, caramel and coffee.
As they plan to celebrate a month-long summer coffee festival soon, they are getting ready to host another such event by mid or end of April.