Coffee & more at Potboiler Salt Lake in Kolkata

How fancy does a coffee pop-up sound? A first-of-its-kind pop-up, Drip n’ Beats in the City of Joy, as hosted by Potboiler Salt Lake, featuring Desi Minimals and Turtle Therapy, was the ultimate coffee pop-up experience.

The event saw music curated by The Turtle Therapy, an all-new comfort minimal wear collection by Desi Minimals, and specially curated coffee beverages by co-owner Devansh Chhinkwani, and was a thorough hit among all attendees.

Co-owner Sonali Lakhotia said, “The vibe of a coffee shop is very different from a cafe, outside India. So, we wanted to bring that coffee shop culture to Kolkata, and this is just the first step. We want to keep such events happening. The idea is to collaborate with brands that we align with.