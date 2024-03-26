Explore the choicest South-Indian delicacies from Idlygo in Kolkata!

If South Indian food is your calling, then you must consider visiting your nearest Idlygo outlet. While we tried our meal from the Sector V outlet, the most recent one is their outlet in Howrah. Conceptualised during the pandemic to create employment opportunities and to provide healthy and hygienic meals at affordable prices to the common man, Idlygo now has more than five outlets across all corners of the city.

“We started with cycles vending of two idlis at Rs 15 around the Dalhousie area in Kolkata in Feb 2022. We launched our first brick-and-mortar cafe at Girish Park, a year later. In less than a year we have expanded to more than five outlets across the city,” says founder Anup Kanodia.