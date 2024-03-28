Sorano’s Regional Select menu offers a taste of Italy's Abruzzo region

Stretching across the provinces of Pescara, Teramo, Chieti and L'Aquila, Italy's Abruzzo region is rich in colour and contrast with its mountains, plains and medieval towns guarded by the Adriatic coastline and the Apennine range. Thanks to its natural isolation, Abruzzo's distinct culinary culture, underscored by simple foreplay of local ingredients and cooking techniques, has remained untampered for centuries. Drawing inspiration from its inland pastoral traditions and coastal influences, Kolkata's fine diner Sorano launched the first of its Regional Selects menu, Abruzzo.