Enjoy delectable kebabs at this Middle Eastern Kolkata restaurant

We moved on to the Iranian kobideh kebab — a minced chicken, marinated with a hint of saffron, pickled green chilli, parsley, green olive, olive oil, and the special kebab mix. If you are looking for an alternative to the lamb kebab, this is a must-try. The Persian saffron kebab turned out to be our favourite. The distinctive taste of saffron lent a creamier and richer flavour to the meat, and it is definitely rare to find in any other city diner. While we were a little apprehensive that Middle Eastern kebabs would be intensely smoky, the diner ensured they were low on smokiness but packed with flavours, to suit the Indian palate. We washed it all down with Turkish Delight — a refreshing cocktail of vodka, coconut water, rose and fennel.