This Bengali restaurant in Kolkata gets a new address

Known for their lavish Bengali spreads, Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor has another address added to their list. This time, it’s Hatibagan. Unlike any of the other outlets, this outlet, the largest till date, has Bhooter Rajar Darbar on the ground floor, Sundi Rajar Darbar on one side of the first floor, with Hirak Rajar Darbar on the other side.
The menu remains the same as their other outlets, which not only includes quintessential Bengali delicacies, and lost recipes, but also a host of shareable and unshareable thalis. We decided to go for the shareable Hirak rajar thali. We liked their concept of shareable thalis, which minimises wastage and also over-eating. While our thali was getting ready, we sipped into Aampanna.
The thali matched Hirak Raja — who symbolises all things opulent — to the tee. It had two pieces of crumb-coated Kolkata fish fry, decadent as usual; two pieces of white fluffy luchis paired with Bhaja masalar aludum with a punch of Bengali roast spice mix, ghee, Basmati rice, Basanti polau, Panch rokomer bhaja (five types of fried veggies), a flavourful Macher matha diye sona moong dal (moong dal cooked with fish head and peas), and a bowl of sabzi (we got to taste a mildly spicy potato and pointed gourd curry). The non-veg items of the thali, comprised a pungent and spicy Beckti paturi wrapped in banana leaf, Chingri malai curry (Prawn in a coconut gravy), Padma parer ilish bhapa (hilsa steamed in a mustard paste), and Rajbarir kasha mangsho, which had two chunks of succulent mutton in a spicy and mildly sweet brown gravy.
No Bengali meal is complete without chutney, papad, rosogollah and mishti doi, and this was no different. The thali can be happily shared between two people and one can also order from the a la carte menu, in case you feel a bit greedy for more.
Price for 2: Rs 1400+