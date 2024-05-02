This Bengali restaurant in Kolkata gets a new address

The thali matched Hirak Raja — who symbolises all things opulent — to the tee. It had two pieces of crumb-coated Kolkata fish fry, decadent as usual; two pieces of white fluffy luchis paired with Bhaja masalar aludum with a punch of Bengali roast spice mix, ghee, Basmati rice, Basanti polau, Panch rokomer bhaja (five types of fried veggies), a flavourful Macher matha diye sona moong dal (moong dal cooked with fish head and peas), and a bowl of sabzi (we got to taste a mildly spicy potato and pointed gourd curry). The non-veg items of the thali, comprised a pungent and spicy Beckti paturi wrapped in banana leaf, Chingri malai curry (Prawn in a coconut gravy), Padma parer ilish bhapa (hilsa steamed in a mustard paste), and Rajbarir kasha mangsho, which had two chunks of succulent mutton in a spicy and mildly sweet brown gravy.