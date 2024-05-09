Indulge checks out this cosy diner in Kolkata as it turns three 

If you pass by Sarat Bose Road, you will spot Waypoint right on the main road. Once you enter the courtyard of the café, the noise from the street and the honking of the horns automatically dies down paving way to immerse yourself in the soulful café. Enter inside and you will be greeted with the fantastic aroma of coffee beans and soft chatters of the guests or many regulars who have made the café their workspace.
Waypoint Café opened three years ago amidst the pandemic and survived through it having earned itself a very loyal patronage. Its innovative offerings to the guests include a variety of hot and cold brews, delicious loaves, and platters full of flavours improvising with every dish. Apart from the food, the joint founded by Megha and Karan Malhotra also play host to several lifestyle exhibitions, food pop-ups, art exhibitions, a book club, and more.
As the café turned three last month, it introduced a plethora of new flavours to the table and Indulge surely went over to check them out.
We kicked off our lunch with the Corn and Ricotta Gnocchi. This creamy and velvety dish won our hearts from the first bite. The cheese gave the smooth texture while the corn kernels were a welcome chunky break. The gnocchi were soft and savoury.
Up next were the Garlicky-loaded potato skins. An improvisation on the concept of baked potatoes, these potato skin cups were filled with mashed potato, kale, and garlic crunches coupled with the subtle flavouring of garlic. The clever use of the star ingredient, which has an overpowering flavour, and keeping it mild and just apt for the palate, was a commendable move by the chef.
The Grilled chicken, avocado, and roast bell-pepper burger were the delightful mains one could have asked for. Burgers are the star of the new introductions in the menu and we definitely could taste two of the most delicious ones during our meal. The chicken burger was served with the Mojo Verde, a relishing salsa made with avocado, mustard, and roasted bell peppers. The grilled chicken was juicy and succulent elevating the taste of the burger. We felt the salsa could have had a slightly tangier kick, but for those who prefer to cut down on the spiciness or tangy flavours, it would work well as is.
Saving the best for the last was the Mushroom Burger with Apple Chutney. This multi-texture burger is a winner with its unique apple chutney. But besides, the creamy cheese, savoury mushrooms, and crunchy lettuce balances the flavours perfectly and gives way to one of the must-try dishes at the café.
We definitely recommend Waypoint to drop by with friends and family to unwind and check out their expansive menu of delicacies and brews.
On Sarat Bose Road
Price for two (approx.): INR 1000+