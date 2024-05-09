Indulge checks out this cosy diner in Kolkata as it turns three 

As the café turned three last month, it introduced a plethora of new flavours to the table and Indulge surely went over to check them out.

We kicked off our lunch with the Corn and Ricotta Gnocchi. This creamy and velvety dish won our hearts from the first bite. The cheese gave the smooth texture while the corn kernels were a welcome chunky break. The gnocchi were soft and savoury.

Up next were the Garlicky-loaded potato skins. An improvisation on the concept of baked potatoes, these potato skin cups were filled with mashed potato, kale, and garlic crunches coupled with the subtle flavouring of garlic. The clever use of the star ingredient, which has an overpowering flavour, and keeping it mild and just apt for the palate, was a commendable move by the chef.