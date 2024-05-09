This Japanese-Korean modern café in Kolkata offers lavish meal

For the mains, we settled for a hot bowl of spicy chicken Miso ramen, boasting of ramen noodles with spicy tobanjan-based soup, chicken strips, jammy eggs and other condiments, and kept waiting for the star of the show — the Korean BBQ grills.

A grill, set up on the tables, prepared our meat as we finished our ramen. As thinly sliced chicken and pork meat, garlic pods, onion rings, button mushrooms, peppers, and enoki mushrooms wrapped with bacon were getting a good grill, slices of omelette, crab sushi, cabbage and cucumber kimchi, sauteed greens, and four types of tangy and spicy sauces arrived at our table to go with them. Like the Koreans, we stuffed them all inside a lettuce leaf to bite into the wholesome goodness. A little later, we were served a warm, spicy watery broth, with veggies along with rice, and it was so delicately flavourful and comforting.