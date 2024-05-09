This Kolkata-based chocolate bar has all things cocoa and more

If you have always been weak in the knees seeing those alluring bars of chocolate called Criollo, displayed on counters at any of the Craft Coffee café outlets, there’s good news for you. The homegrown brand finally gets its den in Park Street — a one-of-a-kind chocolate café. An unputdownable combination of chocolate and coffee is a temptation enough to visit the café, and we did the same too, watching the indulgent chocolates being made, as we placed our orders.
We sipped on the icy mocktails — Kala khatta jamun and Cucumber Mojito, waiting eagerly for our cold chocolate made with 70 percent Criollo cocoa. It was indeed everything that any chocolate lover could ask for — filling, smooth, and creamy. We paired it with a lightly spiced Chimichurri Chicken Skillet, boasting perfectly char red chicken chunks, marinated with Chimichurri style Mexican dressing. We also got a taste of their salted caramel bonbons, and they had a melt-in-mouth texture with a gooey centre fill.
The other savoury dish, Broccoli cheese balls, had cheese and broccoli-filled fritter balls, coated with panko and deep-fried. We loved the crunchy broccoli that tasted great with cheese sauce.
We slurped it all before relishing the desserts — a Biscoff cheesecake, a tiramisu and a coffee mocha dessert. The cheesecake wasn’t overly sweet, and the tiramisu — a signature item of the brand — was moist and soaked in coffee and alcohol. But it was the coffee mocha that was the star of the show. Its silky, smooth mousse like texture with robust flavours of coffee and chocolate, made it a sweet, decadent, and fulfilling choice.
Meal for 2: Rs 800+
Pictures by Anindya Saha