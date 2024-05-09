This Kolkata-based chocolate bar has all things cocoa and more

If you have always been weak in the knees seeing those alluring bars of chocolate called Criollo, displayed on counters at any of the Craft Coffee café outlets, there’s good news for you. The homegrown brand finally gets its den in Park Street — a one-of-a-kind chocolate café. An unputdownable combination of chocolate and coffee is a temptation enough to visit the café, and we did the same too, watching the indulgent chocolates being made, as we placed our orders.