Discover the taste of Purani Dilli at this Kolkata hotel with chef Osama Jalali

Experience the vibrant flavours of Purani Dilli as JW Marriott Kolkata proudly presents an exclusive dining event curated by chef Osama Jalali. Starting today till May 26, guests are invited to indulge in a culinary journey unlike any other, uncovering India’s rich culinary heritage through a series of curated dinners.

Step into the lanes of Purani Dilli and relish the lost Indian flavours brought to life by Chef Osama Jalali. Each dish, a testament to India’s diverse culinary traditions, features treasured delicacies and heirloom recipes passed down through generations.

Guests can expect to savour a delightful array of signature dishes, including Balochi Paneer Kadhai, Kathal Qorma, Mutton Kunna, and more. The Osama Jalali Popup dinner offers an exclusive opportunity to experience the authentic flavours of India’s cultural capital, all within the luxurious setting of JW Marriott Kolkata.

What: Masterchef Osama Jalali Pop-Up

Where: JW Marriott Kolkata

When: Till May 26, 7 pm onwards

Price for 1: Rs 1999+

For reservations: 91474 25996|98210 47244|8822923123