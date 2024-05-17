This new Kolkata vegetarian diner has an impressive fare

A dearth of old-world, vegetarian multicuisine family diners in the city, has led Ankit Taparia and Aman Agarwal to come up with Kahani on Lee Road.
"Kahani is about a journey. Just as every person has a story to tell, every dish has a story too. The younger generations are so much into Pan-Asian and Italian cuisines, but there is so much to play around with our Indian regional cuisines. We have tried to cover regions including Rajasthan, Sindh, Gujarat, and a few others, but the menu is predominantly North Indian delicacies with a bit of Italian and Asian items thrown in,” says Ankit Taparia, co-owner of Kahani.
The diner, done in beige and teal, has a neat, minimal decor, with cane seats and plush couches dotting the space. There’s a piano, which is played every evening by a professional pianist. We settled in at a corner with a glass of refreshing summer mocktail, Orange basil, as we marvelled at the Tandoori broccoli — charred broccoli, marinated in cheese and cream, garnished with toasted almonds, and served on a bed of flavoured cream. It tasted divine, with or without the sauce and is a must-try.
We also drooled over their signature Atishi aloo made with baby potatoes stuffed with cheese, marinated in Kashmiri chilli paste, and grilled in tandoor. It was the perfect spicy match to our sweet mocktail. We waited for our mains by nibbling on some khakras with Amritsari chole hummus. Pita bread slices, bits of khakra, guacamole, and hummus made with Amritsari chole were a combination we probably never thought of.
Next came stir-fried soba with exotic veggies tossed in a savoury stir-fry sauce. It was a tad spicy for our palate, but if you are in the mood for something fiery, go for this.
The last thing we had was probably the best. Aloo Chettinad, paired with Khurchaan naan, had potatoes simmered in a Chettinad spice blend gravy, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dry chilli, and was spicy, savoury, a bit of tangy and all things nice.
Meal for two: Rs 1,000+
Pictures by Anindya Saha