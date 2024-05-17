This new Kolkata vegetarian diner has an impressive fare

A dearth of old-world, vegetarian multicuisine family diners in the city, has led Ankit Taparia and Aman Agarwal to come up with Kahani on Lee Road.

"Kahani is about a journey. Just as every person has a story to tell, every dish has a story too. The younger generations are so much into Pan-Asian and Italian cuisines, but there is so much to play around with our Indian regional cuisines. We have tried to cover regions including Rajasthan, Sindh, Gujarat, and a few others, but the menu is predominantly North Indian delicacies with a bit of Italian and Asian items thrown in,” says Ankit Taparia, co-owner of Kahani.