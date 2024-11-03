This South Kolkata diner’s new menu has bold Asian flavours with creative twists

Finally, the dessert, Thai coconut milk pudding, was the perfect note to end on. Silky, smooth, and perfectly sweet, it offered a light yet indulgent finish to an otherwise flavour-packed meal. The subtle fragrance of coconut added an authentic touch, transporting you to a tropical paradise with every spoonful. Whether you are a regular or a first-timer, this new menu promises to take you on a gastronomic journey that is sure to impress.