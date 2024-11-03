Calcutta

This South Kolkata diner’s new menu has bold Asian flavours with creative twists

The new menu from The Yellow Turtle
The Yellow Turtle, one of South Kolkata’s affordable Asian dining spots, recently launched its new menu, and Indulge was there to experience the culinary offerings.

Fantasy Island Special Mocktail
Our journey began with a Fantasy Island special mocktail, offering a burst of tropical flavours that set the tone for the meal. The balance of sweetness and tanginess made it an invigorating start.

Lobster XO dumplings
From the dim sum selection, the Lobster XO dumplings immediately stood out. The dumpling skin was thin and delicate, allowing the filling to shine through with its subtle sweetness. Equally impressive were the Truffle edamame and avocado dim sum. The truffle essence paired beautifully with the creamy avocado, offering a refined flavour that was both earthy and indulgent. This dish captured the balance of contemporary innovation with a hint of classic comfort.

Truffle edamame and avocado dim sum
For the appetisers, the Katsu chicken was a delight. Served with a drizzle of sauce, each bite was satisfying, offering a crunchy exterior and succulent core.

Katsu Chicken
Clay pot mushroom, avocado, and pok choy in spicy oyster sauce
The Clay pot mushroom, avocado, and pok choy in spicy oyster sauce brought a medley of textures and flavours together. The dish had just the right amount of heat to elevate the flavours without overwhelming the palate, and the combination of mushrooms and avocado added umami and creaminess to the dish.

Thai coconut milk pudding
Finally, the dessert, Thai coconut milk pudding, was the perfect note to end on. Silky, smooth, and perfectly sweet, it offered a light yet indulgent finish to an otherwise flavour-packed meal. The subtle fragrance of coconut added an authentic touch, transporting you to a tropical paradise with every spoonful. Whether you are a regular or a first-timer, this new menu promises to take you on a gastronomic journey that is sure to impress.

Meal for two: Rs. 1,500

Timings: 9 am to 10:30 pm

