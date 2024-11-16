This South Kolkata cafe brings a slice of the hills on a plate

The Chicken ema datshi was comfort in a bowl. Served with a side of plain rice, the cheesy, mildly hot curry was rich with capsicum, bell peppers, and diced chicken, topped with a dash of chilli oil. It was comforting even on a not-so-cool evening and could easily become your go-to meal for the upcoming winter season. The Chicken ramen rev booster was overloaded with toppings like shredded carrots, cabbage, chicken bits, jammy eggs, and soft noodles in a spicy broth. It was delicious, though we would have loved it to be a bit slurpier.