This Kolkata turf and diner launches a non-vegetarian menu

As the temperature drops, spending a day at the turf playing your favourite sport, calls for a hearty meal afterwards. Stryck, which is all set to complete a year in January, has unveiled a non-vegetarian spread and we were there to savour it.
Chef Sumiet Raghuvanshi shares, “We have introduced a refined evolution to Stryck’s menu, now featuring an array of non-vegetarian offerings. Crafted with meticulous attention to flavour and finesse, these new additions promise to elevate your dining experience, blending bold innovation with timeless culinary artistry.”
As we enjoyed the afternoon winter sun, we sipped on their hot toddy . Meanwhile, the BBQ chicken wings also graced our table. The meaty chicken wings were perfectly crispy, coated with a BBQ sauce, and paired well with the sweet drink. The Tandoori chicken which came next, had the classic recipe and taste on point.
We chose the eclectic BBQ prawn pizza next and it had our hearts. Boasting small-sized prawns, mushrooms, and smokey BBQ sauce, the thin crust pizza was cheesy. For the mains, the chicken stroganoff was comfort on a plate. Laden with chicken chunks, red and yellow bell peppers, capsicum, and paired with herbed rice, this dish turned out to be our favourite. Each of the portions could be decently shared by two-three people.
An elaborate meal like this definitely called for desserts. We had the Thandaai Dreamcake, their take on Alia Bhatt’s favourite milk cake or Tres Leches, and the Stryck Petit Pancake that had mini pancakes topped with a chocolate sauce, Nutella and served with a dollop of cream and fruit jellies.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. 12 pm-12 am. At Infinity Benchmark, GP Block, Salt Lake, Sector 5.