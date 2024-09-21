Check out this Kolkata cafe's re-invented classic flavours

With an evolutIon in taste buds and culinary trends, Shankhadeep Mitra and Rupam Mazumdar introduced Kinky’s from the house of Zoom Tea o Graphy. You would find all your regulars with enhanced flavours, and looks that would instantly draw you in. To give the whole menu a naughty twist, Kinky’s has a curated set of dishes with names that would make you blush! We set out to taste this innovative concept, and here’s what we recommend you.
Up first was lick me. the lemon-chilli flavoured french fries were all about the citrusy tang and hotness of the chilli flakes in each bite. Have it on its own or with tomato sauce, it was the apt starter to what was to follow.
Moving on to the tastiest set of fried chicken strips, the thai boom boom was all about double fried chicken strips with a handsome touch of sweet chilli and gooey cheese sauce. The combination of sweet and savoury sauces enhanced the flavours by adding on to the smokiness and crunchiness of the fried pieces filled with soft and succulent chicken meat.
If you want to spice up your taste buds, opt for Nobitahh or chicken wings. The crispy double-fried chicken wings with wasabi honey sauce were truly innovative. While we could almost hear the crinkling of the deep-fried layers of the chicken wings, the intelligent balance achieved in the sauce was what won our hearts. It had the hotness and pungency of wasabi but its usual overbearing nature was well balanced by the sweetness of the honey.
And lastly, for the mains, came Sloppy X, which was a wholesome burger with double fried chicken, K sticky sauce, spicy numb, and pickles stuffed between Kaiser buns and served with fries. the layers of fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion rings also added a touch of veggies. With over-loaded sauces and a tasty patty, we bet you cannot devour the burger without getting your hands messy, which is the whole point of the dish!
Kinky’s is perfect for a casual hangout with friends or for your innumerable dates. The curation with its added twists would surely win you over.
Meal for two: INR 1,000. At Dover Terrace, Kolkata.