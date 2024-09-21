Check out this Kolkata cafe's re-invented classic flavours

Up first was lick me. the lemon-chilli flavoured french fries were all about the citrusy tang and hotness of the chilli flakes in each bite. Have it on its own or with tomato sauce, it was the apt starter to what was to follow.

Moving on to the tastiest set of fried chicken strips, the thai boom boom was all about double fried chicken strips with a handsome touch of sweet chilli and gooey cheese sauce. The combination of sweet and savoury sauces enhanced the flavours by adding on to the smokiness and crunchiness of the fried pieces filled with soft and succulent chicken meat.