Don't miss the Paratha fest at NX Hotel this weekend!

The ongoing Paratha Festival at Kitchen 165, NX Hotel, is a tribute to Delhi's Paranthe Wali Galli, and is named so too. One can indulge in the richness of traditional flavours expertly crafted into each paratha, creating a symphony of tastes that will leave you craving more.

Explore the robustness of Mutton Keema Paratha and the sizzling delight of Chicken Tikka Paratha or enjoy the zing of Masala Egg Bhurjee Paratha and the wholesome goodness of Anda Keema Paratha. Beside the loaded non-vegetarian parathas, the fest will also have the simple, classic and flavourful Paneer Ki Paratha, Muli Wale Paratha, Methi Paratha, Aloo Meethi Paratha and Aloo Gobi Paratha. One might also choose to revel in the rich taste of Gobi Keema Paratha or the earthy goodness of Sattu Ki Paratha among many others.

Mutton paratha

Pair your parathas with an array of delectable chutneys including Lasun Ki Chutney, Hara Mirch Ki Chutney, and Lasun Dhaniya Chutney. Complement your feast with sides like Sada Dahi, Dal Makhni, Pickle Onion, and a refreshing Sweet Lassi.

Price for 2: Rs 199+

When: Till February 18, Lunch- 12.30 to 3.30 pm/Dinner- 7.30 to 11.30 pm