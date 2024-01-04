Indulge checks out the winter set course menu at Omo Bistro 

Nestled in the lanes of Manoharpukur Road is the gourmet diner Omo Bistro. The space gives out warm European vibes with its cozy seating sequestered by floor-to-ceiling curtains and the floor tiles take you back to the bygone eras. With Skinny Mo’s jazz Club, and fashion and thrift brands Mono Calcutta and Love Me Twice by Mono right above, the diner guarantees you a wholesome experience in one space. If you love to bask in the winter afternoon sun and spend a relaxing time with friends and family, try the six-course winter set menu.

Amuse Bouche

Executive Chef Manish Das tells us, “We have focused on a wholesome culinary experience that serves dishes made from seasonal produce with a global twist.” The Amuse Bouche was a bite-size layer of shortcrust, sweet potato purée, and pomelo salsa, which was a burst of savoury, sweet, and tanginess in the mouth. The use of Bengal’s Batabi lebu with global flavours was an interesting assimilation.

Cauliflower Creme du Barry

The Cauliflower crème du Barry was a one-of-its-kind creamy soup, the smoothness broken only by the chunkiness of the cauliflower pieces and almond slices. The Mushroom Rissole, which came next, resembled a cutlet. But the crispy outside coupled with finely chopped mushroom and veggies bound together on the insides made for a great savoury appetiser. The accompanying tomato emulsion, light dip with a faint tomato flavour kickback was the star of the dish.

Mushroom Rissole

Hopping onto the mains was the Butter-poached fish with a garden green salad. The presentation of the dish was wonderfully done in layers of poached fish and a bed of greens. It was to be had with the marble sauce made of leek crème and basil oil. While the fresh, moist, and buttery fish with marble sauce did win our hearts, it’s the salad that would definitely see us back here. The clever serving of peas, fresh green beans, and kalmi shaak elevated the flavour of this healthy and hearty dish.

Butter Poached Fish with Garden Green Salad

We wrapped the meal with a gooey Chocolate Pudding filled with fresh strawberries. Served warm, the pudding was soft and moist and the sweetness of the fresh strawberries enhanced the dish.

Chocolate Pudding with fresh strawberries

The six-course meal has many options for appetisers and mains, and tea and coffee to go along with them. You can also order a bottle of fresh wine (charged separately) to go with the food. Omo Bistro offers customised service keeping in mind the dietary preferences of each person and is always happy to adjust its menu on vegetarian and vegan lines as well.

Price for one: Rs 1,500+ (Veg) / Rs 1,750+ (non-veg)

On 91 Manoharpukur Road.

Pre-bookings on 9830611541 till February end

Photographs by Pritam Sarkar