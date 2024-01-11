Celebrate Lohri with hampers from ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal

Celebrate Lohri with the meticulously handcrafted offerings and embrace the spark with Festive Curations from ITC Hotels. Indulge in the bounty of this harvest festival with just the Mithai Box or the all-inclusive Lohri Hamper from ITC Sonar snd ITC Royal Bengal.

The sumptuous range of Mithai Boxes (box of 24) including Dry Fruit Pinni Ladoo, the classic pinni laddoos embellished with dry fruits and Gajar Khoya Barfi that has elegant carrot, khoya and nut delicacy for winters.

The festive signature hampers (box of 24 + 3 tins) include Dry Fruit Pinni Laddoo and Gajar Khoya Barfi along with Kali Mirch Tikona Matthri, a black pepper studded wheat snack, Gur Saunf Shakkar Para, traditional jaggery and fennel seed nuggets and Amaranth Charoli Cranberry Cluster, which have popped amaranth charoli and cranberry clusters.

Savour the season's delights in every bite and share the festive cheer with their mindfully curated hampers.

Rs 1999/- onwards

Call: 033 44464646.