Get a taste of the harvest festival with Tamarind’s Pongal Menu

Tamarind, known for its delectable South Indian cuisine, is launching its special Pongal Menu and you can get a taste of the Tamil harvest festival special meals over the Pongal weekend.

The limited-edition festive menu at Tamarind is crafted to delight both vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates. For the vegetarian menu, diners can begin their culinary journey with a refreshing glass of traditional butter milk, perfectly setting the stage for a delightful meal. The main course features a range of dishes that include Tomato Rasam, Sambar, Aratikai Vepudu, Gobi 65, Coriander Rice/Steamed Rice, Veg Stew and Appam, Beans Porial, Paneer Chettinad, Nilgiri Veg Korma, Appalam, and a green salad. The indulgence concludes with the all-time favorite desserts, Ven Pongal and Sakkarai Pongal.

Ven pongal and Sakkarai pongal

For those who prefer non-vegetarian dishes, Tamarind has carefully curated a menu that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning meat lover. The non-vegetarian menu also includes a refreshing welcome drink. The main course comprises Tomato Rasam, Sambar, Meen Porichadu, Chicken 65, Coriander Rice/Steamed Rice, Beans Porial, Malabar Prawn, Mutton Stew and Appam, Chicken Chettinad, Appalam, and a green salad. The delectable dessert selection of Ven Polgal and Sakkarai Pongal perfectly complements the main course.

Where: 177 Sarat Bose Road, Kol – 700026 (opposite Deshapriya Park)

When: January 13-15, Noon – 10 pm

Meal for 1: Veg Rs 699; non-Veg Rs 850+