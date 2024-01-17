Saptapadi celebrates Anglo Indian heritage

It was a few hundred years ago when the Anglo Indian settlements started growing in Kolkata, and like every other community, they too have left an indelible mark on the city's culinary heritage and are a testament to the seamless fusion of cultures. The confluence of British traditions with Indian spices birthed a gastronomic legacy that echoes through time. From the iconic potted meats to the flavorsome vindaloo, each dish bears witness to a historical narrative interwoven with the essence of Kolkata's Anglo-Indian fusion.

Chingri Murgir Bafftah

Amid the call of the new year, Saptapadi restaurant is paying homage to the cherished, centuries-old Anglo-Indian heritage by launching the 'Maharaja's English Repast' food festival. The limited food menu (a four-course set menu) stands out as a beacon of cultural preservation and celebration. “The meticulously curated menu pays homage to the revered Anglo-Indian classics while reinterpreting them with a modern touch, elevating nostalgia and tradition to contemporary culinary excellence. The culinary team's dedication to authenticity and innovation ensures an unparalleled dining experience, transporting guests on a delectable journey through time,” says chef and owner of Saptapadi, Ranjan Biswas.

Begin your journey with the aromatic Chingri Murgir Bafftah, a soup inspired by the famed Anglo-Indian pork meat stew. The creamy concoction, which features diced chicken broth and freshwater small prawns is perfect for the weather, and the taste will take you back to your childhood for sure.

The starters

The culinary voyage continues with the tantalizing Soya-o-Badam er Hussain-e-Kebab, a blend of soya chunks infused with Indian Mughlai spices, nuts, and raisins. Chana Pantheras, delightful pancakes stuffed with cottage cheese and green chili, offer a nostalgic embrace. Elevating the experience are delicacies like Malai Chingri Vol-Au-Vent and Mangsho-o-Karaishutir Tart, promising a symphony of flavors.

Main course

The main course highlights dishes that have combinations that you have probably never thought about before. Explore a medley of flavors with the exquisite Chital-er-Vindaloo, showcasing boneless featherback fish in an Indo-Portuguese style. Kullad Bhapa Mutton pays homage to the heritage of potted meat, offering tender steamed mutton. The legendary Skinners Prawn Curry and the tantalizing Broccoli Capsicum Jhalfrezi are must-tries. Don't miss the enticing Butter Kancha Lanka Chicken Fricassee, marrying country chicken with green chili, lime, and cream.

Desserts

The culinary journey wouldn't be complete without the revered Yellow Coconut Rice, a nostalgic nod to coastal influences, and assorted bread rolls. For the sweet finale, indulge in the Brownie with Nolen Gur Drizzle and the captivating Gajar Halwa Gold Coin—a testament to confectionary perfection.

When: Till January 31

Where: Saptapadi outlets at Purna Das Road and Saltlake

Price for 1: Rs 899+