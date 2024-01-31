The Global Food Carnival at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata tastes delectable!

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata, in collaboration with the International Institute of Hotel

Management (IIHM), took patrons on a culinary journey with ‘The Global Food Carnival’ recently and to celebrate the grand culinary fest, Kava, the all-day dining restaurant, and The Mangrove were transformed into hubs of diverse flavours and cultures, orchestrated by the culinary maestros, led by Chef Arabinda Seth, executive chef at Fairfield By Marriott Kolkata.

Chef Arabinda (L) and Chef Sanjay

The students from IIHM, under the guidance of Chef Sanjay Kak, director, culinary arts at IIHM joined forces to create a unique and memorable dining experience for the patrons. Food enthusiasts from the city were invited to indulge in a feast of flavours featuring a wide array of signature specialties offering a diverse array of global food from different countries.

Herb crostini with salmon tartare

The collaboration between Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata and IIHM was a blend of culinary expertise and innovative techniques to the table. This fusion of seasoned professionals and aspiring culinary talents ensured a dynamic and rich dining experience for patrons. Chef Seth said, “This collaboration was specially planned to give the students an exposure of a working kitchen which they usually miss out during their curriculum. So this, I would say, is a great opportunity for the students. The art of cooking is just a small part of working in a hotel kitchen, and a lot of things like managing, planning, strategising, and such are involved, and one can only learn it when they are physically present in the kitchen.”

Mezze platter

The food carnival showcased an extensive selection of dishes, with each cuisine meticulously crafted to tantalise the taste buds. The menu included signature Indian specialties such as Hariyali tawa paneer, Amritsari macchi, Bhuna keema ki chapli, Murgh Galawat, Dum Ka Murgh, Paneer Malihabadi and others, promising a gastronomic adventure for the discerning palate.

Slow roasted pork ribs

Additionally, patrons had the opportunity to explore a scrumptious selection of global dishes like Kaeng Ped Gai – red chicken curry, Khao pad sapprote, Handmade Tagliolini with Arrabiata sauce, Arabic Spice Whole Fish, Traditional Oriental Rice with Mint Yogurt, Turkish Style Potato Skins, Half Baked Potatoes with A Selection Of Fillings, Grilled chicken sushi, Cá Kho Tộ (Vietnamese braised fish) and other gourmet delights from countries like Thailand, China, Italy, Japan, Vietnam to name some, adding an interactive and immersive element to the culinary journey. After trying a number of dishes, our favourites were the prawn chop and Mutton Yakhni pulao.

Dessert counter

The dessert menu guaranteed an alluring assortment of treats, featuring Black Forest Gateaux, Raspberry Chocolate Delight, Fresh Fruit Panna Cotta, Nolen Gur Roshogolla, Walnut Cheese Tart, Rasmalai and an enticing variety of other desserts. These heavenly confections served as the perfect culmination to the culinary adventure, presenting a delightful essence of incomparable sweetness.