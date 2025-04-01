Goan gastronomy meets Bengal’s spices at this culinary pop-up in Kolkata

If you want to taste the best culinary gems of Goa right here in Kolkata then head over to The Astor Kolkata, which for the first time collaborates with the recently opened The Astor Goa and whips up an unforgettable meal. With Chef Vijay Pal Chand fro Goa and Chef Vikram Singh from Kolkata coming together, guests can expect an a –la-carte menu which is a combination of both the States.

On your plate will be delicacies like Solkadhi, Cottage Cheese Recheado, Recheado Calamari, Cafreal Chicken stuffed in Goan Poi Bread, Goan King Fish Curry, Crab Xacuti, Tangra Teil Begun, Shorshe Bhetki Paturi and more.