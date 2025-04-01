Calcutta

Goan gastronomy meets Bengal’s spices at this culinary pop-up in Kolkata

In a year of debuts, The Astor Kolkata brings together flavours from The Astor Goa for a limited –edition pop-up
Goan gastronomy meets Bengal’s spices at this culinary pop-up in Kolkata
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

If you want to taste the best culinary gems of Goa right here in Kolkata then head over to The Astor Kolkata, which for the first time collaborates with the recently opened The Astor Goa and whips up an unforgettable meal. With Chef Vijay Pal Chand fro Goa and Chef Vikram Singh from Kolkata coming together, guests can expect an a –la-carte menu which is a combination of both the States.

On your plate will be delicacies like Solkadhi, Cottage Cheese Recheado, Recheado Calamari, Cafreal Chicken stuffed in Goan Poi Bread, Goan King Fish Curry, Crab Xacuti, Tangra Teil Begun, Shorshe Bhetki Paturi and more.

What: Goa meets Kolkata

Where: Kebab-e-Que, The Astor Kolkata, Shakespeare Sarani

When: till April 6, 2025

Timings: noon – 4 pm (Lunch) / 7 pm – 11:30 pm (Dinner)

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+ onwards

food pop-up
The Astor Kolkata
The Astor Goa

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com