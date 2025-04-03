Calcutta

Sealed with Pizzas: Unleash your love for this Italian treat at this Pizza Festival in Kolkata
If you love to eat and experiment with different flavours of Pizza, then head over to Ristorante Sorano and try out the dozen Pizzas at the Eat, Pray Love Pizza festival which is on for a limited time. From the tangy Tomato & Pesto Genovese, Meatball Bolognese, Peppers & Chorizo, Figs & Fontal and more. There are ample options for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fares making sure that every Pizza lover has something on their plate.

What: Eat, Pray, Love Pizza

Where: Ristorante Sorano

When: till April 13, 2025

