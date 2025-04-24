This popular North Indian eatery has recently opened its second outlet in Kolkata

After receiving overwhelming responses for their outlet in Bhowanipore, the Delhi eatery, Kake Di Hatti has a new outlet in Salt Lake. Kake Di Hatti-Since 1942, situated in the Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, has been serving north Indian food for the last 83 years.

Reasons for you to try out Kake Di Hatti Salt Lake in Kolkata

From the big Rajasthani door, to colourful wallpapers, and swords displayed on the wall, the new outlet exudes royalty from every corner. Kolkata franchise co-owners and partners Rohit Bhoot and Gautam Bajoria has themed their second outlet around rajbari and tell us that along with the flavourful, original recipes from the Delhi outlet, they have a 27-inch OG Hariyali Butter naan on offer, which we obviously had to try.