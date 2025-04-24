This popular North Indian eatery has recently opened its second outlet in Kolkata

After receiving overwhelming responses for their outlet in Bhowanipore, the Delhi eatery, Kake Di Hatti has a new outlet in Salt Lake. Kake Di Hatti-Since 1942, situated in the Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, has been serving north Indian food for the last 83 years.
From the big Rajasthani door, to colourful wallpapers, and swords displayed on the wall, the new outlet exudes royalty from every corner. Kolkata franchise co-owners and partners Rohit Bhoot and Gautam Bajoria has themed their second outlet around rajbari and tell us that along with the flavourful, original recipes from the Delhi outlet, they have a 27-inch OG Hariyali Butter naan on offer, which we obviously had to try.
For Indian summers, rose is the perfect flavour to chill, and we too started our gustatory trail with a refreshing glass of Rose mojito and our favourite Crispy chilli lotus stem. The thinly sliced lotus stem was lightly dry-coated, fried to perfection, and tossed in a sweet and tangy sauce. It was the perfect start to our meal. We also tasted their classic spicy Paneer tikka, featuring soft paneer cubes, onions and bell peppers. If you are a paneer lover, then this will hit all the right spots.
For the mains, we obviously had to try their special naan, which can easily be shared by five to six people. We paired it with Paneer butter masala and Malai kofta. The paneer gravy was rich, flavourful, and savoury. It was stark opposite to the malai kofta in terms of flavour notes. The kofta was soft and dunked in a sweet, creamy malai gravy, which we thought was a little too sweet for our palate.
What we liked best was the Pindi chana, Tandoori dal makhani, and Pudina lachcha paratha. The crispy, flaky paratha, with a dust of dried pudina leaves, went so well with the dry, pindi chana with high notes of ginger and garlic. The dal too was top notch. Served in an earthen pot, it had a coal-induced smoky flavour, and was a great pair to their well-stuffed, savoury Amritsari kulcha.
Meal for two: INR 1,200+.
Timing: Noon to 4 pm | 6 pm to midnight
Location: BF-147, Sector-1, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700064