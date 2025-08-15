Taste rare Hilsa creations at Ilish Parbon festival at this Kolkata fine diner

Fine diner 6 Ballyugung Place has come up with this delicious Ilish Parbon Festival, where Chef Nayana Afroz is cooking up a storm with some very unique and tasty Ilish preparations from Bangladesh. To make the dishes different from offerings in other diners, Nayana has used ingredients not commonly used for Ilish like teasel gourd, mango papads, almonds, and coconut milk, which have given a unique taste to the dishes not commonly experienced here in West Bengal.

So grab the umbrellas and head straight to the ongoing festival.

On till August 17. From 12.30-3.30 pm, and 7-10.30 pm

Ilish Thali: Rs 1650