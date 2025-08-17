Chef Sweety Singh brought rustic Punjabi flavours to Kolkata at Punjabi Yaarana

You can smell the aroma even before you walk in to the room. Inside the kitchen, Harjinder Singh, or just Chef Sweety to most, is tossing a handful of chillies into the pan like he’s done a thousand times. No recipe cards, no fuss. “My father never taught me from a book,” he says. “You look, you taste, you remember.”

Earlier this month, Ministry of Kebabs at Novotel Kolkata pulled him in for Punjabi Yaarana, a 10-day pop-up built around friendship and the sort of food that makes you slow down. Think smooth butter chicken, earthy daal, and naans slapped straight onto the tandoor wall. We caught up with him over a scrumptious lunch to talk menus, old family secrets, and why salt, chillies and turmeric still do all the heavy lifting.

How Chef Sweety Singh served friendship on a plate in Kolkata