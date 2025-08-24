A new cafe opens in Kolkata with food, cocktails, and stunning city views

Topsia has a new rooftop spot that promises good views and a relaxed mood. Rever Skydeck is a stunning café with a retro theme, divided into multiple zones. There are private dining rooms, high tables, couches, and swing chairs, making space for both couples and groups. The upper deck is the most striking part, giving an open view of the city and the Maa Flyover.

The rooftop café is the kind of place where food and cocktails share space with the setting. The seating, décor, and views are part of its draw, making it an option for evenings with friends or date nights. The menu is wide-ranging and global. Pizzas, kebabs, dim sums, and pastas are served alongside beverages meant for sundowner evenings. On our table, the dishes were a mix of highlights and misses.