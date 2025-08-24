A new cafe opens in Kolkata with food, cocktails, and stunning city views

Topsia has a new rooftop spot that promises good views and a relaxed mood. Rever Skydeck is a stunning café with a retro theme, divided into multiple zones. There are private dining rooms, high tables, couches, and swing chairs, making space for both couples and groups. The upper deck is the most striking part, giving an open view of the city and the Maa Flyover.
The rooftop café is the kind of place where food and cocktails share space with the setting. The seating, décor, and views are part of its draw, making it an option for evenings with friends or date nights. The menu is wide-ranging and global. Pizzas, kebabs, dim sums, and pastas are served alongside beverages meant for sundowner evenings. On our table, the dishes were a mix of highlights and misses.
The Crispy chicken and cheese bruschetta had promise but did not quite deliver, mainly because the bread was not as fresh as it should have been. The Spicy noodle laksa with prawns worked much better. It had warmth and depth, with spice levels that made it hearty without being heavy.
The Truffle Me Now dim sums stood out, with a smooth filling that balanced richness and flavour, wrapped delicately to let it shine. The Saffron and cream pasta was more of a surprise. The flavour was new and unusual, but not instantly familiar to most palates. It may appeal to diners who like experimenting, though it may take time to grow on others.
From the Indian dishes, the Keema paratha was satisfying, full of flavour and easy to enjoy. The stuffed aloo carried a tasty filling too, though the oiliness held it back slightly. While not every dish hits the same level, the dim sums and laksa show where the kitchen’s strengths lie. With a little more consistency, Rever Skydeck can become a regular spot for people looking to eat, drink and enjoy the city skyline from above.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 without alcohol.
Timings: 1 pm to 4 am.
Location: At Dr Ambedkar Sarani, Topsia.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.