This Park Street diner is ready to embrace Kolkata winter with a special Sunday brunch menu

Winter offers the best setting for gastronomes to savour delicacies and the Big Brunch at Olterra in Park Street is a must-try spread during the season.
With live music and soft sun on the terrace, the brunch makes for a perfect family outing on a chilly Sunday. We skipped soup and bread and jumped right onto the lip-smacking appetisers, starting with the gooey Cream cheese and water chestnut dumplings. The chilli oil added to its flavour profile. The Smoked salmon sushi, up next, was so flavourful that we ended up having quite a few. Before we moved on to the robust dishes, we tried a tangy and spicy treat from the live chaat counter.
We also dug into the non-vegetarian starters, including Chargrilled fish with dhania pudina chutney, Classic Peshawari murgh tikka, Battered fish with spicy dip, Thai basil chilli fish, Tangra-style chilli chicken, and Chipotle chicken skewers. The succulent and flavoursome chilli chicken and Thai basil chilli fish won our hearts for their combination of Thai spices, buttery fish, and crispy fried basil leaves.
The main course was nothing short of a comfort meal. Pair basmati rice or your choice of Indian bread with Pindi chole, Dal makhani, Amritsari or even a masaledar kosha mangsho, for a rich and spicy Indian feast. If Asian cuisine is your calling, go for Asian veg green curry, chilli garlic noodles, Kung Pao veg or chilli garlic chicken with jasmine rice.
No meal is complete without a good serving of desserts, and theirs were the superstars. Be it the tiramisu or baklava, honeycomb cake or blueberry cheese cake, banana cake or apple sheet cake, the list is never-ending. The apple cake with tarty apple chunks and the smell of cinnamon however, felt like a comfortable hug.
Meal per person: INR 2,500 (with alcohol); INR 1,600 (without alcohol).
Timing: 1 pm to 4 pm.
At Park Street Area.
