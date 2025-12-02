This Park Street diner is ready to embrace Kolkata winter with a special Sunday brunch menu

Winter offers the best setting for gastronomes to savour delicacies and the Big Brunch at Olterra in Park Street is a must-try spread during the season.

Did you taste the big brunch at Olterra?

With live music and soft sun on the terrace, the brunch makes for a perfect family outing on a chilly Sunday. We skipped soup and bread and jumped right onto the lip-smacking appetisers, starting with the gooey Cream cheese and water chestnut dumplings. The chilli oil added to its flavour profile. The Smoked salmon sushi, up next, was so flavourful that we ended up having quite a few. Before we moved on to the robust dishes, we tried a tangy and spicy treat from the live chaat counter.