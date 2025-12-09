This train-themed restaurant in Kolkata has a new menu

The moment you enter Axis Mall, you will see a cherry red train welcoming you with open arms, (or rather doors). With the facade of a train and the ambience of a railway station outside, this is Keshariya Junction for you, and the train, Keshariya Express, which is all ready to take you on a gustatory tour. The junction also hosts a 5,500 sqft open-air space with 16 different QSR outlets, resembling a railway station.

Keshariya Junction gets a revamp

This multicuisine family diner recently had an upgrade, and we were there to have a look. As we stepped inside, we saw a spacious, comfortable seating spread across two bogies. We waited for a while, enjoying the views, when our first dish arrived at our table, Gondhoraj fish tikka. This well-charred, seasoned, buttery white tikkas tasted good overall, but we wished they had more of the gondhoraj flavour.