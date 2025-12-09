This train-themed restaurant in Kolkata has a new menu

The moment you enter Axis Mall, you will see a cherry red train welcoming you with open arms, (or rather doors). With the facade of a train and the ambience of a railway station outside, this is Keshariya Junction for you, and the train, Keshariya Express, which is all ready to take you on a gustatory tour. The junction also hosts a 5,500 sqft open-air space with 16 different QSR outlets, resembling a railway station.
This multicuisine family diner recently had an upgrade, and we were there to have a look. As we stepped inside, we saw a spacious, comfortable seating spread across two bogies. We waited for a while, enjoying the views, when our first dish arrived at our table, Gondhoraj fish tikka. This well-charred, seasoned, buttery white tikkas tasted good overall, but we wished they had more of the gondhoraj flavour.
Up next, we tried their southern-spiced Chicken 65, which tasted really good. Red, spicy chicken balls tempered with mustard and crispy fried curry leaves, these are definitely a conversation starter.
For the mains, the Garlic naan and Bamboo chicken were our favourites. Big chicken chunks cooked in a spicy semi-gravy are arranged on a half-slit bamboo and roasted on the stove for a few minutes for all the smokiness to get absorbed by the chicken pieces. This was a great break from the usual chicken tikkas and butter masalas. Vegetarians can choose a side of Paneer do piyaza instead. Creamy with a hint of sweetness, this can easily be your child’s go to curry.
If Asian is your calling, you can opt for their egg-wrapped noodles.Our favourite OG hakka noodles, come wrapped in a thin omelette blanket.
But if you want to keep it simple, with just rice and meat for lunch, go for their Bamboo biryani, just like we did. This isn’t Kolkata biryani, but a rich, slightly spicier version with mutton chunks, dum cooked inside a bamboo. The smoky flavour of the biryani is what stands out, but we would have been happier if the mutton chunks were a tad bit softer.
Meal for two: INR 1,200+.
From 12.30 pm to 11 pm.
At Action Area 1, New Town.
